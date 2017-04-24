Auction of Soviet art triggers probe;...

Auction of Soviet art triggers probe; art market on guard

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

In this photo taken on Thursday, March 16, 2017, Georgy Nissky's "En Route," left, is on display in the Institute of Russian Realist Art, a private museum in Moscow, Russia. A sale of Soviet-era masterpieces at auction in London in 2014, one selling for $2 million, has triggered a criminal investigation in Russia and a push to re-nationalize the collection that once belonged to a Soviet artists' trade union.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian foreign minister: No proof of persecuti... Tue Xstain Mullah Aroma 10
News Democrats seek Trump's removal due to 'mental h... Apr 23 Humanspirit 1
News Russia bans Jehovah's Witnesses, ruling they mu... Apr 21 WatchTower 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) Apr 20 Slick Willie Oreilly 86
News Anti-war protesters arrested near White House (Mar '11) Apr 19 tc Cls 15
News Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From... Apr 19 About time 4
News Bill O'Reilly: Boehner's Crying Hurts His Credi... (Jan '11) Apr 19 Slick Willie Oreilly 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,912 • Total comments across all topics: 280,604,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC