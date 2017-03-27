Anti-corruption protests continue across Russia
Anti-corruption protests continued across Russia on Sunday, days after President Vladimir Putin admitted Russia has a problem with state corruption. The protests hit the capital and several other cities, but attendance was notably smaller than the week before, when Russians took to the streets in droves demanding government reforms to tackle the issue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royal Oak teacher punks 4th-grade students with...
|17 hr
|Region and Guelph...
|1
|Russia claims its deadly T-14 Armata tank is in... (Mar '16)
|19 hr
|tm Cln
|4
|Sessions seeks to speed deportation of federal ...
|Fri
|Wildchild
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses fear Russian government may...
|Mar 31
|red blood relative
|5
|Republican Congressman Tells Nunes to Recuse Hi...
|Mar 30
|discocrisco
|1
|McCain to Russia: Return Crimea and leave easte... (Jan '15)
|Mar 27
|Tramps Trailer
|41
|Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da...
|Mar 16
|Spies among Us
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC