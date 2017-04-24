An investigative journalist and a blogger attacked in Russia

Russian authorities should thoroughly investigate two attacks against journalists yesterday and bring those responsible to justice, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. An unknown assailant threw a green antiseptic--zelyonka, which contains a dye that can take more than a month to remove--at investigative journalist Galina Sidorova, who was in the city of Yoshkar-Ola, roughly 770 kilometers east of Moscow, to train local reporters on behalf of the Russian School of Investigative Journalism.

