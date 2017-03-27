Acclaimed Russian poet Yevgeny Yevtushenko dies in Oklahoma

Acclaimed Russian poet Yevgeny Yevtushenko, whose work focused on war atrocities and denounced anti-Semitism and tyrannical dictators, has died. He was 84. Ginny Hensley, a spokeswoman for Hillcrest Medical Center in the eastern Oklahoma city of Tulsa, confirmed Yevtushenko's death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.