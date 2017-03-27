Acclaimed Russian poet Yevgeny Yevtushenko dies in Oklahoma
This Sept. 13, 2007 file photo shows Russian poet Yevgeny Yevtushenko at his home in Tulsa, Okla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sessions seeks to speed deportation of federal ...
|Fri
|Wildchild
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses fear Russian government may...
|Fri
|red blood relative
|5
|Republican Congressman Tells Nunes to Recuse Hi...
|Thu
|discocrisco
|1
|McCain to Russia: Return Crimea and leave easte... (Jan '15)
|Mar 27
|Tramps Trailer
|41
|Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da...
|Mar 16
|Spies among Us
|1
|Russia: Polls open in parliamentary elections (Sep '16)
|Mar 11
|About time
|2
|A day of mourning in a divided Ukraine (Jun '14)
|Mar 11
|About time
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC