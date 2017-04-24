Access Now and EFF Condemn the Arrest...

Access Now and EFF Condemn the Arrest of Tor Node Operator Dmitry Bogatov in Russia

On April 6, Russian math instructor Dmitry Bogatov was arrested in Moscow and charged with "preparing to organize mass disorder" and making "public calls for terrorist activity" due to a gross misunderstanding about the operation of the Tor internet anonymization service. Bogatov is accused of authoring a series of online posts published to the sysadmins.ru discussion platform on March 29 under the username "Ayrat Bashirov."

