Access Now and EFF Condemn the Arrest of Tor Node Operator Dmitry Bogatov in Russia
On April 6, Russian math instructor Dmitry Bogatov was arrested in Moscow and charged with "preparing to organize mass disorder" and making "public calls for terrorist activity" due to a gross misunderstanding about the operation of the Tor internet anonymization service. Bogatov is accused of authoring a series of online posts published to the sysadmins.ru discussion platform on March 29 under the username "Ayrat Bashirov."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eff.org.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian foreign minister: No proof of persecuti...
|15 hr
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
|Democrats seek Trump's removal due to 'mental h...
|Sun
|Humanspirit
|1
|Russia bans Jehovah's Witnesses, ruling they mu...
|Apr 21
|WatchTower
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|Apr 20
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|86
|Anti-war protesters arrested near White House (Mar '11)
|Apr 19
|tc Cls
|15
|Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From...
|Apr 19
|About time
|4
|Bill O'Reilly: Boehner's Crying Hurts His Credi... (Jan '11)
|Apr 19
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC