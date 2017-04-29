a Theya ll lock you up:a Russian refe...

a Theya ll lock you up:a Russian referee warns Kyrgyz kickboxer about protesting decision

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Washington Post

The first blow appeared to knock the wind out of his opponent. The second and third blows delivered by kickboxer Dastan Sharsheyev of Kyrgyzstan in the third round appeared to rock his Russian opponent so much that had the referee not called time, Anton Kalinin would've lost on a TKO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian foreign minister: No proof of persecuti... Apr 25 Xstain Mullah Aroma 10
News Democrats seek Trump's removal due to 'mental h... Apr 23 Humanspirit 1
News Russia bans Jehovah's Witnesses, ruling they mu... Apr 21 WatchTower 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) Apr 20 Slick Willie Oreilly 86
News Anti-war protesters arrested near White House (Mar '11) Apr 19 tc Cls 15
News Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From... Apr 19 About time 4
News Bill O'Reilly: Boehner's Crying Hurts His Credi... (Jan '11) Apr 19 Slick Willie Oreilly 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,004 • Total comments across all topics: 280,685,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC