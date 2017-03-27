2 dozen reported arrested in Moscow protest attempts
Police officers detain a man in the main street in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Police in Moscow have detained about two dozen people at un-authorized rallies in the capital, a week after anti-government protests broke out across the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royal Oak teacher punks 4th-grade students with...
|1 hr
|Region and Guelph...
|1
|Russia claims its deadly T-14 Armata tank is in... (Mar '16)
|4 hr
|tm Cln
|4
|Sessions seeks to speed deportation of federal ...
|Fri
|Wildchild
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses fear Russian government may...
|Mar 31
|red blood relative
|5
|Republican Congressman Tells Nunes to Recuse Hi...
|Mar 30
|discocrisco
|1
|McCain to Russia: Return Crimea and leave easte... (Jan '15)
|Mar 27
|Tramps Trailer
|41
|Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da...
|Mar 16
|Spies among Us
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC