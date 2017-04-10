14 people, including 2 Russians, char...

14 people, including 2 Russians, charged with attempted coup...

19 hrs ago

Montenegro has charged 14 people - including two Russians and two Montenegrin opposition leaders - over their alleged involvement in an attempted coup in October 2016, the Associated Press reported Thursday. Eduard Shishmakov and Vladimir Popov, were said to have orchestrated the attempted coup from Serbia.

