12:37 Turkmenistan, Russia sign inter...

12:37 Turkmenistan, Russia sign inter-parliamentary cooperation deal

11 hrs ago Read more: AkiPress

Members of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan and the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation signed a Memorandum of Mutual Understanding on development of inter-parliamentary cooperation in Avaza. The ceremony of signing the document took place on April 7 in the framework of the visit of the delegation of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia led by Vladimir Zhirinovsky, who arrived in Turkmenistan on the invitation of the Chairperson of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan.

Chicago, IL

