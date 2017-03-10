Yerevan is the sixth most popular des...

Yerevan is the sixth most popular destination for Russian citizens...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Groong

YEREVAN, March 6. /ARKA/. Armenian capital city Yerevan is the sixth most popular destination for Russian citizens wishing to spend the March 8 international Women's Day outside their country, according to RoomGuru.ru hotel booking service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu... Sun PoliciaFederal 5
News Anti-US Protests Broke out in Kiev (Apr '15) Sat About time 175
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) Sat Cassandra_ 6,480
News Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ... Mar 4 Barron 3
News Propaganda fuels deadly Ukraine war on Europe's... Mar 4 About time 3
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Mar 4 About time 59
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) Mar 4 About time 5,488
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,049 • Total comments across all topics: 279,363,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC