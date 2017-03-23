Will Bunch: Russia explodes, and Trump is a dog that doesn't bark

Will Bunch has worked at the Daily News for 20-plus years and is now senior writer. Since 2005, he's written the uber-opinionated, fair-but-dangerously unbalanced opinion blog "Attytood," covering a range of topics ; it's been named best blog in the state by the Associated Press Managing Editors and best blog in the city by Philadelphia Magazine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.