Why Russia's Opposition Now Take Pride In 'Brilliant Green' Attacks

The cost of attacking a political opponent in Russia is about 60 rubles, or one dollar-That's the price of Brilliant Green or zelyonka in pharmacies across the country. Since Soviet times, the antiseptic has been the go-to treatment for everyday cuts and chicken pox.

Chicago, IL

