White House says Jeff Sessions was '100% straight' about Russian Federation meetings
Mr Sessions had two conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the election campaign however, at his confirmation hearing for the Attorney General post he now holds, he told senators he "did not have communications with the Russians". U.S. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi called on Sessions to resign on Wednesday after the Washington Post reported he failed to disclose two meetings he had with Russia's ambassador before Donald Trump was inaugurated as president.
