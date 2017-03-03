White House committee to investigate Russian interference in United States election
Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself on Thursday from any Justice Department investigations into Russian influence in the 2016 presidential election. Given that Sessions worked so closely with the Trump campaign, there have been calls for him to recuse himself from investigations that could implicate members of that campaign for some time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|34 min
|About time
|5,488
|Trump's 'bromance' with Russia's Putin appears ...
|8 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|11
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|15 hr
|About time
|489
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|15 hr
|About time
|172
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|16 hr
|About time
|6,479
|Chess Championship Halts Over Toilet Tiff (Sep '06)
|Thu
|Cheating Phart
|4
|Russia Should Embrace Its Religious Diversity (Jul '15)
|Mar 1
|1919 is Unscriptutal
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC