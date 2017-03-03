White House committee to investigate ...

White House committee to investigate Russian interference in United States election

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself on Thursday from any Justice Department investigations into Russian influence in the 2016 presidential election. Given that Sessions worked so closely with the Trump campaign, there have been calls for him to recuse himself from investigations that could implicate members of that campaign for some time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 34 min About time 5,488
News Trump's 'bromance' with Russia's Putin appears ... 8 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS 11
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 15 hr About time 489
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 15 hr About time 172
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 16 hr About time 6,479
News Chess Championship Halts Over Toilet Tiff (Sep '06) Thu Cheating Phart 4
News Russia Should Embrace Its Religious Diversity (Jul '15) Mar 1 1919 is Unscriptutal 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,973 • Total comments across all topics: 279,299,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC