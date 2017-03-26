Vasily Maximov/GettyRussian Youth Slam - Putin the Thief'a generation ...

Vasily Maximov/GettyRussian Youth Sla...

Russian Youth Slam - Putin the Thief

A wave of protests against corrupt Kremlin leaders rolled all across Russian cities, from Moscow and Saint Petersburg to Siberia and Far East on Sunday. Authorities did not permit the rallies and warned that participants would be punished, but tens of thousands came out to demonstrate their anger with the country's leaders' overwhelming corruption.

