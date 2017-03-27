US Chabad rabbi loses appeal against ...

US Chabad rabbi loses appeal against deportation from Russia

A Russian appeals court affirmed an expulsion order issued against an American rabbi working in Sochi, in what a local leader of the Chabad movement called a "dark day" for Jews. In its ruling Tuesday against Ari Edelkopf, the Krasnodar Court of Appeals accepted the determination of a Sochi tribunal that Edelkopf, who had been working as Chabad's emissary to the city, was a threat to national security .

