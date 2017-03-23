Ukraine sees Russian hand in ammo war...

Ukraine sees Russian hand in ammo warehouse blasts

15 hrs ago

Ukraine says saboteurs blew up an arms dump in the east of the country that stored about 138,000 tonnes of ammunition. Ukraine suspects the Russian military or its separatist rebel proxies were responsible for blowing up a warehouse storing tank ammunition at an eastern military base, Defence Minister Stepan Poltorak said.

