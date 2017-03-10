Turkish Airlines expands destinations...

Turkish Airlines expands destinations in Russia

15 hrs ago

Turkish Airlines stated on March 6 that it would launch direct flights from Istanbul to the Russian cities of Voronezh and Samara in April. Starting on April 4, flights between Istanbul and Voronezh will be three days a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Chicago, IL

