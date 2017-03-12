Turkey, Russia move to improve economic ties
The cooperation on Syria between Russian Federation and Turkey marked a sharp turnaround for the two nations, which have backed opposing sides in Syria, with Moscow siding with Assad and Turkey supporting his foes since the start of the Syrian conflict six years ago. A statement issued by the US-based group late on Tuesday said: "Our hearts are broken by this turn of events".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia: Polls open in parliamentary elections
|Sat
|About time
|2
|A day of mourning in a divided Ukraine (Jun '14)
|Sat
|About time
|5
|Coming home: Crimea marks 1 year since voting t... (Mar '15)
|Sat
|About time
|41
|Video: Russian troops seize Crimean city, welco... (Mar '14)
|Sat
|About time
|132
|Gazprom: Ukraine siphoning off gas (Jan '09)
|Fri
|About time
|348
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Fri
|About time
|6,489
|Propaganda fuels deadly Ukraine war on Europe's...
|Thu
|About time
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC