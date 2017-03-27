Tsaghkadzor among top ten popular mountain ski resorts for Russian families this spring
YEREVAN, March 30. /ARKA/. RoomGuru.ru, hotel search service, has named Armenia's Tsaghkadzor among top ten popular mountain ski resorts for Russian citizens in April.
