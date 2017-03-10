Trump's Czech admirer Zeman weighs presidential re-election bid
FILE PHOTO: Czech President Milos Zeman speaks during an interview with Reuters at Prague Castle in Prague January 9, 2014. FILE PHOTO: Czech Republic's President Milos Zeman talks to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|7 hr
|Enter
|6,482
|Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu...
|Mar 5
|PoliciaFederal
|5
|Anti-US Protests Broke out in Kiev (Apr '15)
|Mar 4
|About time
|175
|Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ...
|Mar 4
|Barron
|3
|Propaganda fuels deadly Ukraine war on Europe's...
|Mar 4
|About time
|3
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Mar 4
|About time
|59
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|Mar 4
|About time
|5,488
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC