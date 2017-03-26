The Wall Street Journal: Thousands in Russia protest corruption, hundreds arrested
Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of cities across Russia on Sunday to protest official corruption in the most significant challenge to President Vladimir Putin in years. Sunday's marches were called by leading opposition figure Alexei Navalny, who was detained during the protest in Moscow, according to supporters and local media.
