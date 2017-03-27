The Sleeping Beauty' leaps to life on stage with Russian Ballet Theatre
The Russian National Ballet Theatre brought the classic fairytale "Sleeping Beauty" to life at the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts Thursday night. The Russian National Ballet captivated the Jorgensen audience with a full length ballet performance of "The Sleeping Beauty" set to Tchaikovsky's lush and romantic musical score.
