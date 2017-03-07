The Beltway Conspiracy to Break Trump
At Mar-a-Lago this weekend President Donald Trump was filled "with fury" says The Washington Post, "mad -- steaming, raging, mad." Early Saturday the fuming president exploded with this tweet: "Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my 'wires tapped' in Trump Tower just before the victory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|4 hr
|Enter
|6,482
|Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu...
|Mar 5
|PoliciaFederal
|5
|Anti-US Protests Broke out in Kiev (Apr '15)
|Mar 4
|About time
|175
|Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ...
|Mar 4
|Barron
|3
|Propaganda fuels deadly Ukraine war on Europe's...
|Mar 4
|About time
|3
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Mar 4
|About time
|59
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|Mar 4
|About time
|5,488
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC