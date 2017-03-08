Tax. Major Russian legislation changes for 2016
What was previously perceived as a purely theoretical risk has become a reality. The cases of MDM Bank 1 , Bank Intesa 2 , Credit Europe Bank 3 , Severstal 4 and Krasnobrodsky Yuzhny LLC 5 clearly demonstrate that the negative trend of the Russian tax authorities challenging the validity of applying double tax treaties to multitier holding and financial structures that started in 2015 developed last year.
