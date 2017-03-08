Tax. Major Russian legislation change...

Tax. Major Russian legislation changes for 2016

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

What was previously perceived as a purely theoretical risk has become a reality. The cases of MDM Bank 1 , Bank Intesa 2 , Credit Europe Bank 3 , Severstal 4 and Krasnobrodsky Yuzhny LLC 5 clearly demonstrate that the negative trend of the Russian tax authorities challenging the validity of applying double tax treaties to multitier holding and financial structures that started in 2015 developed last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07) 12 hr About time 972
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) 16 hr About time 13,279
News Hero or villain? WWII partisan Bandera still an... (Jun '14) 16 hr About time 504
News Eternal Shame to 'America,' Germany and Europe (May '15) 18 hr About time 1,392
News Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From... 20 hr About time 3
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) Wed Cassandra_ 6,487
News Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu... Mar 5 PoliciaFederal 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,508 • Total comments across all topics: 279,423,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC