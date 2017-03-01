Sweden, fearing Russia, brings back m...

Sweden, fearing Russia, brings back military draft

Sweden's left-leaning government on Thursday reintroduced a military draft for both men and women because of what Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist called a deteriorating security environment in Europe and around Sweden. Sweden abolished compulsory military service for men in 2010 because there were enough volunteers to meet the region's military needs.

