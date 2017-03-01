Snow to Siberia: Rumors Russian city ...

Snow to Siberia: Rumors Russian city brought in clean snow for Putin visit

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KRVN-AM Lexington

The reports, first published by News.ru, said that thick smog that had wrapped the city for two weeks also abruptly dissipated the night before Putin's arrival. The story, which was picked up nationally, has been difficult to prove but has nonetheless quickly gained credence among residents who have since been asking Putin to come back so that the pristine conditions might persist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's 'bromance' with Russia's Putin appears ... 3 hr more 2
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 16 hr About time 6,475
News Chess Championship Halts Over Toilet Tiff (Sep '06) Thu Cheating Phart 4
News Russia Should Embrace Its Religious Diversity (Jul '15) Wed 1919 is Unscriptutal 8
News Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ... Feb 28 Tow 2
News GOP Rep. Darrell Issa tells Bill Maher a specia... Feb 27 Hostis Publicus 11
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... Feb 27 About time 171
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Space Station
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,280 • Total comments across all topics: 279,278,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC