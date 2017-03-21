Six takeaways from Congress' hearing on Russia, Trump and wiretapping
The White House has said there is no evidence of a Trump-Russia collusion, hours after the Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed that it was probing Russia's meddling in last year's presidential polls, including possible links between the Trump campaign and Moscow. Two top United States spymasters today trashed President Donald Trump's allegation that his Trump Tower was wiretapped on the orders of his predecessor Barack Obama, saying there is no evidence to support the claim.
