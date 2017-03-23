Six Russian soldiers, six militants k...

Six Russian soldiers, six militants killed in foggy Chechnya base attack

The Kremlin has relied on Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov to stabilise the mainly Muslim region in the wake of two bloody separatist wars. Russia said six of its soldiers had been killed after successfully repelling an assault on a military facility in Chechnya, an attack the Islamic State militant group said it had carried out.

