Six Russian soldiers, six militants killed in foggy Chechnya base attack
The Kremlin has relied on Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov to stabilise the mainly Muslim region in the wake of two bloody separatist wars. Russia said six of its soldiers had been killed after successfully repelling an assault on a military facility in Chechnya, an attack the Islamic State militant group said it had carried out.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da...
|Mar 16
|Spies among Us
|1
|Russia: Polls open in parliamentary elections (Sep '16)
|Mar 11
|About time
|2
|A day of mourning in a divided Ukraine (Jun '14)
|Mar 11
|About time
|5
|Coming home: Crimea marks 1 year since voting t... (Mar '15)
|Mar 11
|About time
|41
|Video: Russian troops seize Crimean city, welco... (Mar '14)
|Mar 11
|About time
|132
|Gazprom: Ukraine siphoning off gas (Jan '09)
|Mar 10
|About time
|348
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Mar 10
|About time
|6,489
