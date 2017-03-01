A federal judge in Florida has blocked an order by a magistrate judge in California to release Noor Salman, the widow of Orlando gunman Omar Mateen, from custody.... -- Authorities in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk were so eager to impress Russian president Vladimir Putin that they adorned the city with clean snow ... Ethanol producer ICM says it is planning a $175 million bio-refinery in Colwich. The company said in a news release Thursday that the plant, ICM Element, will create 50 ne... Kearney, Neb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.