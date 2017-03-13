Russia's last czar still stirs controversy 100 years after abdication
Saint or playboy; blood-stained autocrat or family man; incompetent leader or just a victim of circumstance? A century after he ended Romanov rule, Russia's last czar still prompts heated debate. Nicholas II abdicated on March 2, 1917, or March 15 by the current calendar, in the royal train in the northwestern town of Pskov.
