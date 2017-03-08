Russian Rights Activist: 'There Absolutely has to be Pressure from Below'

Russian opposition activist Ildar Dadin speaks to journalists as his wife Anastasia Zotova smiles upon leaving a prison in Rubtsovsk, Russia, Feb. 26, 2017. Ildar Dadin, a 34-year-old critic of Kremlin policy from the Moscow region, gained fame not only in Russia but also far beyond its borders last December , when he became the first Russian to be criminally convicted for peaceful protest .

