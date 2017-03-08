Russian Rights Activist: 'There Absolutely has to be Pressure from Below'
Russian opposition activist Ildar Dadin speaks to journalists as his wife Anastasia Zotova smiles upon leaving a prison in Rubtsovsk, Russia, Feb. 26, 2017. Ildar Dadin, a 34-year-old critic of Kremlin policy from the Moscow region, gained fame not only in Russia but also far beyond its borders last December , when he became the first Russian to be criminally convicted for peaceful protest .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eternal Shame to 'America,' Germany and Europe (May '15)
|11 min
|About time
|1,392
|Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From...
|1 hr
|About time
|3
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|13 hr
|Cassandra_
|6,487
|Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu...
|Mar 5
|PoliciaFederal
|5
|Anti-US Protests Broke out in Kiev (Apr '15)
|Mar 4
|About time
|175
|Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ...
|Mar 4
|Barron
|3
|Propaganda fuels deadly Ukraine war on Europe's...
|Mar 4
|About time
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC