Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny...

Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny gets 15 days in jail

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Townsman

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who organized a wave of nationwide protests against government corruption that rattled authorities, was jailed for 15 days on Monday by a Moscow court for resisting police orders. Navalny was arrested Sunday as he walked to a protest in Moscow and spent the night in jail before appearing in court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Townsman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McCain to Russia: Return Crimea and leave easte... (Jan '15) 4 hr Tramps Trailer 41
News Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da... Mar 16 Spies among Us 1
News Russia: Polls open in parliamentary elections (Sep '16) Mar 11 About time 2
News A day of mourning in a divided Ukraine (Jun '14) Mar 11 About time 5
News Coming home: Crimea marks 1 year since voting t... (Mar '15) Mar 11 About time 41
News Video: Russian troops seize Crimean city, welco... (Mar '14) Mar 11 About time 132
News Gazprom: Ukraine siphoning off gas (Jan '09) Mar 10 About time 348
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,839 • Total comments across all topics: 279,865,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC