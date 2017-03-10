Russian man pleads guilty in Minnesot...

Russian man pleads guilty in Minnesota computer fraud case

Forty-one-year-old Maxim Senakh, of Velikii Novgorod, Russia, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to conspiracy to violate the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and wire fraud. Authorities say Senakh and his associates installed malware on tens of thousands of computer servers worldwide to generate fraudulent payments for themselves.

Chicago, IL

