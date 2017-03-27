Russian dude pleads guilty for role in Operation Windigo/Ebury botnet conspiracy
Maxim Senakh, 41, of Velikii Novgorod, Russia, is the man in the dock, and he is accused of conspiracy to violate the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and to commit wire fraud. He has pleaded guilty so a verdict in the court's favour looks likely.
