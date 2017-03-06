Russian court overturns woman's child...

Russian court overturns woman's child pornography conviction

A provincial Russian court on Monday overturned the verdict for a cleaning lady who was convicted of disseminating child pornography in a social media post decrying abuse. Yevgenia Chudnovets, who worked in a kindergarten in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, was sentenced to six months in prison last November for posting a three-second video of child abuse in a summer camp.

