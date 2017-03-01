Russian cop who killed to create an a...

Russian cop who killed to create an army of zombies

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

Four homeless men stagger into a remote forest clearing at night. Firelight casts eerie shadows on a makeshift stone table.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 6 hr Enter 6,472
News Russia Should Embrace Its Religious Diversity (Jul '15) 12 hr 1919 is Unscriptutal 8
News Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ... Tue Tow 2
News GOP Rep. Darrell Issa tells Bill Maher a specia... Mon Hostis Publicus 11
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... Feb 27 About time 171
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Feb 26 2brosewilder 488
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Feb 24 About time 1,893
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Space Station
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,042 • Total comments across all topics: 279,248,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC