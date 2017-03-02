Russia tries to salvage Syria peace bid as Iran dispute flares
Russia is struggling to salvage its bid to secure a deal to end six years of civil war in Syria as deepening differences with Iran risk a repeat of previous failed peace efforts led by the U.S. "Things aren't going as smoothly as we would want" in the Geneva talks, President Vladimir Putin told reporters Tuesday during a visit to Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov met the Syrian government delegation head, Bashar Jaafari, in Geneva, where the United Nations is holding the first round of Syria negotiations in almost a year.
