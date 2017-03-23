Russia to help establish machine and ...

Russia to help establish machine and tractor stations in Armenia

YEREVAN, March 23. /ARKA/. Representatives of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade offered their assistance to Armenian Ministry of Agriculture in drawing up a "road map" for the establishment of the so-called machine and tractor stations in Armenia.

Chicago, IL

