Russia to have 16 new Su-34 fighter-b...

Russia to have 16 new Su-34 fighter-bombers in 2017Borisov said nine...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Moscow, March 10: The Russian Aerospace Defence Forces will receive 16 new Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bombers in 2017, Russian Deputy Defence Minister Yuriy Borisov said on Friday. "The Novosibirsk Aircraft Production Association has a long-term contract with the Russian Defence Ministry for the production of 92 Su-34 strike fighters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia: Polls open in parliamentary elections 4 hr About time 2
News A day of mourning in a divided Ukraine (Jun '14) 4 hr About time 5
News Coming home: Crimea marks 1 year since voting t... (Mar '15) 5 hr About time 41
News Video: Russian troops seize Crimean city, welco... (Mar '14) 7 hr About time 132
News Gazprom: Ukraine siphoning off gas (Jan '09) 22 hr About time 348
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) Fri About time 6,489
News Propaganda fuels deadly Ukraine war on Europe's... Thu About time 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,350 • Total comments across all topics: 279,478,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC