Russia to have 16 new Su-34 fighter-bombers in 2017Borisov said nine...
Moscow, March 10: The Russian Aerospace Defence Forces will receive 16 new Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bombers in 2017, Russian Deputy Defence Minister Yuriy Borisov said on Friday. "The Novosibirsk Aircraft Production Association has a long-term contract with the Russian Defence Ministry for the production of 92 Su-34 strike fighters.
