Russia to build a shrine of Putin critic murdered on the Kremlin step
For more than 700 days and nights, in all weathers, a small group of hardcore anti-Kremlin activists has guarded a makeshift memorial to murdered Putin critic Boris Nemtsov on a bridge opposite Moscow's Red Square. The temporary shrine, made up of flowers, candles and portraits, is meant as a precursor for a permanent memorial plaque at the site where Nemtsov, a former deputy prime minister, was shot dead in February 2015 in a case that has yet to be solved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da...
|Mar 16
|Spies among Us
|1
|Russia: Polls open in parliamentary elections (Sep '16)
|Mar 11
|About time
|2
|A day of mourning in a divided Ukraine (Jun '14)
|Mar 11
|About time
|5
|Coming home: Crimea marks 1 year since voting t... (Mar '15)
|Mar 11
|About time
|41
|Video: Russian troops seize Crimean city, welco... (Mar '14)
|Mar 11
|About time
|132
|Gazprom: Ukraine siphoning off gas (Jan '09)
|Mar 10
|About time
|348
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Mar 10
|About time
|6,489
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC