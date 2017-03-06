Russia Tells UN Court It Has No Jurisdiction In Ukraine Case

Russian representative Roman Kolodkin attends a hearing in the case between Ukraine and Russia at the International Court of Justice in The Hague on March 6. Russia says the International Court of Justice in The Hague has no jurisdiction to issue an order Ukraine seeks to halt Moscow's support for separatists in eastern Ukraine and Crimea. The matter is "clearly outside the court's competence," Russian Foreign Ministry Legal Department Director Roman Kolodkin told the court on March 7, a day after lawyers for Ukraine accused Russia of making it "impossible for Ukrainian citizens to feel safe anywhere in their country."

