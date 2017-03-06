Russia Tells UN Court It Has No Juris...

Russia Tells UN Court It Has No Jurisdiction In Ukraine Case

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Weekday Magazine

Russian representative Roman Kolodkin attends a hearing in the case between Ukraine and Russia at the International Court of Justice in The Hague on March 6. Russia says the International Court of Justice in The Hague has no jurisdiction to issue an order Ukraine seeks to halt Moscow's support for separatists in eastern Ukraine and Crimea. The matter is "clearly outside the court's competence," Russian Foreign Ministry Legal Department Director Roman Kolodkin told the court on March 7, a day after lawyers for Ukraine accused Russia of making it "impossible for Ukrainian citizens to feel safe anywhere in their country."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 6 hr Cassandra_ 6,487
News Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu... Mar 5 PoliciaFederal 5
News Anti-US Protests Broke out in Kiev (Apr '15) Mar 4 About time 175
News Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ... Mar 4 Barron 3
News Propaganda fuels deadly Ukraine war on Europe's... Mar 4 About time 3
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Mar 4 About time 59
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) Mar 4 About time 5,488
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,605 • Total comments across all topics: 279,397,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC