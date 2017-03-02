Russia reviewing Montenegrin request to investigate coup plot - TASS
Russian prosecutors are reviewing a request by Montenegro to help the Balkan nation investigate an alleged coup attempt during elections in October, the TASS news agency reported on Thursday. The Kremlin has dismissed as absurd allegations by a state prosecutor in Montenegro, NATO's newest member, that Moscow was involved in a plot to assassinate the then Montenegrin Prime Milo Djukanovic and bring an opposition alliance to power.
