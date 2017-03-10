Russia refutes allegations of support...

Russia refutes allegations of supporting Taliban

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Moscow [Russia], Mar. 11 : Refuting allegations that Kremlin supports the Taliban movement, Russia has said that such accusations are a staged campaign to discredit the country. "The Russian side is 'charged' with the supply of arms, financing the activities of this extremist organisation and even assisting in setting up of training camps for militants on the Afghan territory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia: Polls open in parliamentary elections 15 hr About time 2
News A day of mourning in a divided Ukraine (Jun '14) 16 hr About time 5
News Coming home: Crimea marks 1 year since voting t... (Mar '15) 17 hr About time 41
News Video: Russian troops seize Crimean city, welco... (Mar '14) 18 hr About time 132
News Gazprom: Ukraine siphoning off gas (Jan '09) Fri About time 348
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) Fri About time 6,489
News Propaganda fuels deadly Ukraine war on Europe's... Thu About time 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,041 • Total comments across all topics: 279,490,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC