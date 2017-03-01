Russia President Vladimir Putin pledg...

Russia President Vladimir Putin pledges 'independent' anti-doping system

Russia has been scrambling to reform since WADA's inquiry revealed evidence of state-sponsored drug cheating. Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to establish an "independent" system to tackle doping in the country, but insisted again that the state had never run a drug cheating programme.

