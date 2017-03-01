Russia In The Spotlight

Russia In The Spotlight

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has joined the ranks of lawmakers calling for the resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Schumer's call for Sessions to step down comes on the heels of the attorney general's decision to recuse himself from any investigation into the Trump campaign's meetings with Russian officials ahead of the 2016 election.

Chicago, IL

