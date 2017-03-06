Russia deploys deadly 'Sizzler' nuclear submarines as US conflict looms
Russia's Antey fleet of submarines are set to be upgraded with Kalibr long-range cruise missiles, know as "Sizzlers". The deadly fleet, which can dive up to 600 metres underwater, will be able to hit aerial targets up to 350 kilometres away.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|8 hr
|Cassandra_
|6,487
|Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu...
|Mar 5
|PoliciaFederal
|5
|Anti-US Protests Broke out in Kiev (Apr '15)
|Mar 4
|About time
|175
|Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ...
|Mar 4
|Barron
|3
|Propaganda fuels deadly Ukraine war on Europe's...
|Mar 4
|About time
|3
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Mar 4
|About time
|59
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|Mar 4
|About time
|5,488
