Russia and the Syrian regime bombed U.S.-backed fighters in Syria, U.S. general says

An image taken from video footage and released by Russia's Defense Ministry on Aug. 18, 2016, shows a Russian fighter-bomber dropping bombs in Syria. Russian and Syrian regime forces bombed U.S.-backed fighters Tuesday in villages near the Syrian city of al-Bab in an incident that the top U.S. general in the region said may have been a mistake.

Chicago, IL

