Russia and the Syrian regime bombed U.S.-backed fighters in Syria, U.S. general says
An image taken from video footage and released by Russia's Defense Ministry on Aug. 18, 2016, shows a Russian fighter-bomber dropping bombs in Syria. Russian and Syrian regime forces bombed U.S.-backed fighters Tuesday in villages near the Syrian city of al-Bab in an incident that the top U.S. general in the region said may have been a mistake.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chess Championship Halts Over Toilet Tiff (Sep '06)
|5 hr
|Cheating Phart
|4
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|5 hr
|Cassandra_
|6,474
|Russia Should Embrace Its Religious Diversity (Jul '15)
|19 hr
|1919 is Unscriptutal
|8
|Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ...
|Tue
|Tow
|2
|GOP Rep. Darrell Issa tells Bill Maher a specia...
|Mon
|Hostis Publicus
|11
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|Feb 27
|About time
|171
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Feb 26
|2brosewilder
|488
