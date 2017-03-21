Russia 2017: Kremlin expects that Yulia Samoilova will sing in Kyiv
The Kremlin expects that Russian singer Yulia Samoilova will have a chance to participate in the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest set to be held in Ukraine's capital of Kiev in May, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. While commenting on media reports on the Kiev authorities planning to ban Samoilova from entering Ukraine, Peskov said that "Ukraine has not announced any official decisions yet."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da...
|Mar 16
|Spies among Us
|1
|Russia: Polls open in parliamentary elections (Sep '16)
|Mar 11
|About time
|2
|A day of mourning in a divided Ukraine (Jun '14)
|Mar 11
|About time
|5
|Coming home: Crimea marks 1 year since voting t... (Mar '15)
|Mar 11
|About time
|41
|Video: Russian troops seize Crimean city, welco... (Mar '14)
|Mar 11
|About time
|132
|Gazprom: Ukraine siphoning off gas (Jan '09)
|Mar 10
|About time
|348
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Mar 10
|About time
|6,489
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC