Russia 2017: Kremlin expects that Yulia Samoilova will sing in Kyiv

The Kremlin expects that Russian singer Yulia Samoilova will have a chance to participate in the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest set to be held in Ukraine's capital of Kiev in May, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. While commenting on media reports on the Kiev authorities planning to ban Samoilova from entering Ukraine, Peskov said that "Ukraine has not announced any official decisions yet."

